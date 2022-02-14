On train tracks in Bhopal, an act of daring saves a life, highlights a risk

ON FEBRUARY 5, Sneha Gaur, a resident of Aishbagh in Old Bhopal, was on her way home from work as usual. Around 8 pm, the 24-year-old reached the train tracks at the Barkhedi Phatak level crossing and ducked under a parked goods train to reach the other side.

But then, the train began to move. And something unusual happened.

Mohammad Mehboob Mohammad Mehboob

Displaying courage and presence of mind, 37-year-old Mohammad Mehboob, who saw Sneha get stuck under the train, slid onto the tracks past the wheels to reach her and ensure, with a hand on her head, that she stayed down without hitting the 28 wagons that rolled past above.

“For a moment, I was lying there alone and then suddenly there was a man who had jumped in to be beside me. My brother was standing on the opposite side of the track and I could see the horrified expression on his face. I wanted to lift my head and assure him that I was safe. But the man held my head down and kept on saying, ‘beta, tu darna mat, mein hun (Child, don’t fear, I am here)’,” said Sneha.

Mehboob said: “I was alerted by someone’s scream. I immediately thought she might panic and start moving to get out and come in contact with the rolling wheels or hit her head on the wagon above. I jumped in to calm her.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Mehboob is a carpenter and sole breadwinner of a family of seven. He didn’t have a cellphone to know that a video of the incident had gone viral. But later, he was given a cellphone by Shoaib Hashmi, a social activist, even as the local police got it recharged while felicitating him.

Sneha’s mother, Shama, says her son Rahul told her about what had happened. “I took it as a joke after he told me that an entire train had passed over Sneha. But soon, I realised that it was true. Now I want to meet the ‘dada’ (elder brother) who saved my daughter,” she said.

For Sneha, who works in the marketing sector, Shama and other local residents, the narrow escape provided another opportunity to underscore a long-pending demand: a foot overbridge at the spot located near the national hockey stadium, about 1.5 km from Bhopal Junction.

“Like me, there were many others who were ducking under the wagons to cross. I was under the wagon when, without a horn, the train started moving… After a third line became operational, goods trains stop there for over an hour or so. It is not possible to wait there for that long as there is a liquor shop nearby, and several drunk men loiter around. The area is also poorly lit,” Sneha said.

Shama said: “A woman was crushed under the train just two weeks ago. My daughter was lucky but I shudder to think what would have happened if the man had not jumped in.”

According to Government Railway Police SP Hitesh Chaudhary, Barkhedi Phatak recorded 18 deaths last year, and is a hotspot on the radar. But with residential and commercial areas mushrooming on either side of the tracks, Sneha said she is “among hundreds of people who have little choice other than to risk our lives every day”.

According to officials, as the city expanded, three underpasses were constructed but none in the old city. When contacted, Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Bandopadhyaya said: “There is no denying that there is a need for an overbridge there. Last year, discussions were held with the state government, including on issues of land encroachment. We are in the process of constructing a bridge, and tenders have been issued by the state government and Railways.”