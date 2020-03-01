On Muslim quota, MP minister claims govt working on it

“We (Kamal Nath govt) are working on an agenda for minorities. You will see that MP is going to offer more relaxations in next few days,’’ said Karada. (File photo) “We (Kamal Nath govt) are working on an agenda for minorities. You will see that MP is going to offer more relaxations in next few days,’’ said Karada. (File photo)

Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Hukum Singh Karada has claimed that the Kamal Nath government is planning a better deal for minorities than Maharashtra, but refused to elaborate, saying he was not authorised. “We are working on an agenda for minorities. You will see that MP is going to offer more relaxations in next few days,’’ Karada told reporters at Agar-Malwa, when asked about his views on Maharashtra providing 5 per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutions.

Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza said she is not aware of any such move but the party has always stood with all sections.

BJP spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargiya said the Constitution does not allow reservation based on religion. He also accused the Congress of indulging in vote-bank politics and minority appeasement.

