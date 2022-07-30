On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday suspended a 20-year-old constable posted at Rewa’s Lour police station while the GRP has booked him for assault and criminal intimidation after a video of him thrashing and dragging an elderly man at Jabalpur railway station went viral.

The incident, according to Jabalpur GRP, occurred on July 27 at around 3 pm when the constable, identified as Anand Sharma, was heading back to Rewa from Jabalpur after submitting a case diary at the High Court. According to the police, the elderly vagabond, identified as Gopal Prasad, allegedly hurled abuses at the constable in an inebriated state.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Superintendent of Police for GRP Vinayak Verma said, “After the video went viral, we identified the constable and traced the victim. We are in the process of recording the victim’s statement based on which an FIR against the constable will be registered.”

Soon after the video went viral, Rewa police found out who the constable was and suspended him.

While suspending Anant Sharma, an order issued by Rewa police stated that Sharma’s action captured in the viral video in which he is seen assaulting an elderly man has damaged the reputation of the police amongst citizens. Anant Sharma has also been booked under Section 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 294 for obscene acts and songs and 506 for criminal intimidation as per the Indian Penal Code.