On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station in Madhya Pradesh

Updated: July 30, 2022 9:57:55 am
The Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday suspended a 20-year-old constable posted at Rewa’s Lour police station while the GRP has booked him for assault and criminal intimidation after a video of him thrashing and dragging an elderly man at Jabalpur railway station went viral.
The incident, according to Jabalpur GRP, occurred on July 27 at around 3 pm when the constable, identified as Anand Sharma, was heading back to Rewa from Jabalpur after submitting a case diary at the High Court. According to the police, the elderly vagabond, identified as Gopal Prasad, allegedly hurled abuses at the constable in an inebriated state.
मध्यप्रदेश के जबलपुर स्टेशन पर बुजुर्ग पर पुलिस वाले ने बर्बरता से लात मारी, घसीटकर प्लेटफॉर्म पर उल्टा लटकाया! यहां बीजेपी की सरकार है। उम्मीद है बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति को न्याय मिलेगा। @ChouhanShivraj pic.twitter.com/4unn4SqBp6
— Susheel shinde (@Shinde_Voice) July 29, 2022
Speaking to The Indian Express, Superintendent of Police for GRP Vinayak Verma said, “After the video went viral, we identified the constable and traced the victim. We are in the process of recording the victim’s statement based on which an FIR against the constable will be registered.”
Soon after the video went viral, Rewa police found out who the constable was and suspended him.
Subscriber Only Stories
While suspending Anant Sharma, an order issued by Rewa police stated that Sharma’s action captured in the viral video in which he is seen assaulting an elderly man has damaged the reputation of the police amongst citizens. Anant Sharma has also been booked under Section 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 294 for obscene acts and songs and 506 for criminal intimidation as per the Indian Penal Code.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she could face over 8 years in prison
On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station
Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of ChessPremium
Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-upPremium
Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?Premium
Latest News
Karnataka: Former RTO officer, wife convicted, sentenced to 3 years for money laundering
Bengaluru: Police constable arrested for raping minor girl
Delhi: 4 men, including Afghan national, held with heroin worth Rs 130 crore
2017 Gurgaon school murder: JJB seeks psychologist’s opinion on mental capacity of juvenile
SAGE Publishing is set to shut its book publishing division in India
‘Things you can do apart from discussing someone else’s bum’: Ankita Konwar calls out objectification
Elon Musk files defense under seal as Twitter trial set for October 17
On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station in Madhya Pradesh
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Veteran actor Rasik Dave dies due to kidney failure at 65
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap for Brittney Griner?
Karnataka KCET Result 2022: How to check score online at karresults.nic.in