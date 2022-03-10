No new taxes, Madhya Pradesh Budget focuses on jobs, housing

With an eye on the impending panchayat polls, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday presented a Budget of Rs 2,79,237 crore with an emphasis on rural housing and employment generation.

“No new taxes will be imposed and there will be no changes in existing ones,” Finance Minister Jagdish Dewda announced in his second Budget speech.

Dewda proposed increasing budgetary allocation to self-help groups by 141%, the Rural Development department by 74%, and the Panchayat department by 36%.

Dewda, who has promised 10 lakh homes under the PM Aawas Yojana in the current fiscal year, proposed to slash the budget of Urban Development and Housing department by 1%.

On Wednesday, even before Dewda began his Budget speech, the Congress opposed it while protesting in the well of the House, shouting slogans of “sasti daaru mehnga tel, yahi hai Shivraj ka khel (alcohol is cheaper than cooking oil, such is the governance of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan)”. The Congress staged a walkout while the Budget speech was underway.

Dewda announced allocation of Rs 370 crore for a statue of Adi Shankaracharya and Advaita Vedanta Monastery in Omkareshwar, in Khandwa district. He said expansion work for Mahakal Temple, at a cost of over Rs 700 crore, is under way, and announced allocation of Rs 1,443 crore for Animal Husbandry and Dairying — a 35% hike over the previous year.

Stating that creating employment is the government’s highest priority, Dewda announced that 13,000 teachers will be recruited in 2022-23.