NLIU Bhopal gives clean chit to students, staff for irregularities

IN ABOUT three years since the report of a single-member inquiry committee chaired by a retired judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court revealed serious lapses in award of degrees to more than 150 students at the National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal, the General Council of the university has only found different ways to regularise the degrees of most of the students.

The General Council has not initiated criminal action against any of the nine (four teaching, five non-teaching) staff as recommended by the inquiry report of retired Justice A K Gohil. It took disciplinary action against only one non-teaching staff and terminated his services. The committee had recommended disciplinary action against six (three teaching, three non-teaching) staff.

On the other hand, during the last three years, the General Council condoned many students for failing in non-credit exams, granted up to 20 marks in multiple subjects as a one-time exception to several others, and for the remaining students conducted a special exam last year.

The General Council of the university is scheduled to meet on November 19 to deliberate on the course of action to be taken for students who failed in the special examination conducted last year, and for those who did not appear for it. For students who managed to clear the pending subjects, their degrees would be considered valid from the date they were first issued, as per the directions of the General Council.

When contacted, Professor V Vijaykumar, Vice Chancellor, NLIU, told The Indian Express, “The inquiry report was presented to the members of the General Council body and based on their decision, students were considered on various parameters and dealt accordingly. The subsequent report of the action taken so far would be put before them for further actions.”

As part of his inquiry, Justice Gohil had interviewed 66 witnesses, including teachers and students, scrutinised examination records and marksheets, tabulation charts, and award sheets of students. He submitted the report covering the period 1998-2013 to the General Council in January 2019.

The discrepancies in the NLIU examination process first came to light in 2016 when students complained of lapses in the functioning of the university and alleged that some students were awarded degrees despite failing. A three-member internal committee was set up, and following its report, the General Council initiated another inquiry in May 2018, this time under retired Justice Gohil.

The report, accessed by The Indian Express, pointed out that records of many students were not available; in those that were found, marks were changed in tabulation charts by applying fluid, overwriting, and whitener. Marks were also found to be deliberately calculated wrongly which was apparent from the mismatch in entry of marks in tabulation charts and award list in various places. In one case, the report said a 2010 batch student who failed in 47 subjects in 14 of the 15 semesters had received a pass marksheet in all subjects.

The report also revealed that answer-books were changed; several failed students were given certificates of passing along with marksheet, and the examination section did not maintain any register of record of the date on which a certain degree or certificate was issued.

Describing the discrepancies and manipulations, the report noted, “It is found that forged and false marksheets have been issued to the students and from these marksheets, it is clear that they have been issued after a gap of a year or two to the students deliberately and intentionally so that immediately the case of issue of fake marksheet may not come on surface and nobody can doubt their involvement. This work was done by a person of criminal mind to make changes in the record after a gap of time so that they may do it successfully and safely.”