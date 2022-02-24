‘Things escalated fast…’: Indian students in Ukraine hole up for now, hope flights will restart soon

Shivani Lonkar, a third-year student of MBBS at Bogomolets National University in Ukraine was packing her bags to leave for the airport to catch her flight scheduled for 3 pm Thursday when loud explosions nearby stunned her.

“It was perfectly normal then suddenly at around 6 am there were bombings near the airport. I could hear noises in my apartment and then we saw people leaving their homes with luggage. We tried calling the Indian Embassy but no one answered. Then we received a message that our flight was cancelled,” says Lonkar. Unsure what to do next, Lonkar along with her roommate moved to a friends apartments after hearing local media reports that Kyiv would be the next target of the Russian forces.

Lonkar, who was struggling to understand the local news reports, is not sure what will happen next. “All countries responded swiftly, Koreans asked their nationals to moveout. India arranged for three fights from February 22 which was too late,” said Lonkar, who is located about 20 km away from the airport.

On Thursday, unaware that Russia had attacked Ukraine, Shaik Reshma, a medical student at Odessa National Medical University, got concerned when she saw multiple calls and messages from her family. “I didn’t understand what was happening as I was in shock,” the fourth-year student told The Indian Express.

Locals had already started rushing to malls and supermarkets to stock up on food in case the situation worsens. “We are even scared to go out to stock up on food. There is no clash on the streets yet, however, it is just the unpredictability of the situation, which is creating tension among students,” said the Andhra Pradesh resident.

On February 15, when the Embassy of India declared the advisory for the Indian students to leave Ukraine, the flight fare had already skyrocketed to over Rs 65,000 one way against the usual cost of around Rs 23,000. Arindam Dam, a medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University said, “I have taken an education loan by putting my father’s house on lease. I can’t afford to buy such an expensive ticket and return.” He hails from Purulia, West Bengal.

The situation is more challenging for the final-year MBBS students who are supposed to get their degree in the next four months. Sanket Raghvendra Pathak, a final-year MBBS student from Parbhani in Maharshtra said: “Currently, due to the escalating military tension, our education has been made online. But as I am passing in the next four months, I don’t want to quit my studies and leave years of essential documents and return to India.” He asked: “I am scared but what if I fail to return to Ukraine and miss my final year examination?”

Ananta Barvey, a third-year student of MBBS at Kiev’s Bogomolets National Medical University, was fast asleep on Thursday morning when her friends came knocking at her door. “We began getting calls from our friends who had left for the airport but had to return after there was some bombing there. Simultaneously, there were calls from my parents back home who were worried for our safety,” said Barvey, who is booked to return home on February 26.

Ananta pointed out that until last night there was no panic. “Life was normal and we wanted to resolve a few issues with our university before leaving. But suddenly this morning at around 5.30 am the situation suddenly escalated. We could hear the sirens in the morning for about five minutes.” He added that the 200-odd Indian students at the hostel were all together now.

Khushali Ketan Kumar Parekh from Vadodara in Gujarat is stuck at her apartment along with a roommate. Thursday morning they received a message from the Dean of Bogomolets National Medical University informing that the college will not be holding lectures anymore, not even online. “Our Dean messaged us this morning asking us to stay put where we were. Same advisory was also sent to us by the embassy.”

It was only Wednesday night at around 11 pm that Khushali managed to book a ticket to India on a Qatar Airways flight that was scheduled to leave on March 12, but is not unsure of how things would shape up. “We have about 10 days of grocery, I wanted to step out to stock up on chips and biscuits incase we run out of gas and there is no way to refill things until normalcy returns,” she said, adding that they were however not sure about this.

Khushali is trying to stay in touch with other students in Lviv and Ternopil who are also booked on flights from Kiev. “We never thought the situation would get so bad and Russia would resort to air strikes. We were told that even if situation goes out of hand, Russia will not bomb any embassy and we can take shelter there but now we are not so sure,” she says, adding that the general perception was that things would not go beyond a border skirmish and flights would not be affected.

Khushali has sent out messages to students stuck on way to the airport to come to her apartment if they need some place to stay. “I tried texting them but they are not getting my messages anymore. I just hope they are safe.” She and others are praying that the Internet services are not affected further as it would only make their parents worry even more.

Nearly a quarter of the foreign students in Ukraine are Indians — around 18,000 students and most of them studying medicine. For those who couldn’t secure a medical seat in government colleges or can’t afford to pay exorbitant fees in private institutions in India, Ukrainian medical colleges have for long been a viable option.

The Russia Medical Graduates Association, Tamil Nadu is in touch with the medical students both in Russia and Ukraine. Dr C Babu Ganesh, former president of the association, said: “The condition of the Indian students in Russia is stable. But the condition of the students in Ukraine is concerning. Most of the students between first and third year have returned to India. But senior medical students stayed on due to the offline classes.”

The colleges are individually contacting the students through emails and WhatsApp with the message. They are also collecting the information of the students who are still in Ukraine. “Prepare a bag with documents and necessary stuff. Be at home, don’t leave home unnecessarily. If evacuation happens we can find you there,” said a message circulated by Odessa National Medical University.

Students who have returned are heaving a sigh of relief but are concerned about missing classes. Gorakshnath Nagargoje, fourth-year MBBS student said that within hours since the Indian embassy issued the advisory, he booked his plane tickets at a cost of Rs 42,000 and returned to Navi Mumbai on February 16. “More than me, my family was scared so I decided to return immediately. But I am constantly taking calls and messages from my friends who are stuck there and hoping that the Indian government would rescue them,” he said.

“Due to the imposition of martial law, we can’t go out, so we are completely dependent on social media for news. But so much sensational and fake information is being circulated that students are panicking,” said Sagar Kumar, a second-year student of Ivano Frankvisk National Medical University and hails from Bihar.

The students are so apprehensive that even a loud sound outside their hostel is enough to scare them off. “In the morning, around 11am we heard a loud sound like an explosion and saw smoke coming out of an area which was a kilometer away from our hostel. It created panic among us,” said Pathak.