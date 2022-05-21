MP: BJP worker held after mentally challenged man found dead

Two days after a 65-year-old mentally unstable man, Bhawarlal Jain, was found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district, police Saturday arrested a local BJP worker who was seen in a video assaulting Jain while asking him if his name was Mohammed.

The one-minute video, which surfaced after Jain’s death, purportedly shows Dinesh Khushwaha, the husband of former BJP councillor Bina Khushwaha, assaulting Jain. Khushwaha can be seen saying: “What is your name? Mohammed?” Besides, he is seen repeatedly asking for Jain’s Aadhaar card.

K L Dangi, Inspector in-charge of Manasa police station, said a team of 40 policemen traced Khushwaha, who had gone into hiding. He was caught about 12 km away from the district headquarters.

“Based on his suspicious behaviour, an offence under Section 302 for murder of along with other other relevant sections have been registered against Dinesh Khushwaha,” said a statement issued by Neemuch Police before his arrest. Police have also booked him under IPC Section 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Pawan Patidar, BJP’s Neemuch chief, said: “Kushwaha does not hold any position in the party and is simply a worker.”

Jain, a resident of Sarsai village in Ratlam district, went missing from Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh on May 16. He was found dead on May 19 in Neemuch’s Manasa tehsil.

Inspector Dangi said: “Jain’s family had gone for a religious programme at Chittorgarh fort in Rajasthan and he went missing from there on May 16. The family registered a missing persons case there. He is mentally unstable and also had difficulty talking, as per the family. Unable to find his way back to Ratlam district’s Sarsai village, he landed up in Neemuch district’s Manasa tehsil, which, too, has a Sarsai village.”

According to the inspector, the video of the assault surfaced after the body was handed over to the family on May 19.

The video was shot just 600 m away from where the body was found, said Dangi.

Victim seen beaing beaten up in the video that went viral. (Screenshot) Victim seen beaing beaten up in the video that went viral. (Screenshot)

Jain’s younger brother, Rajesh, told police that the family saw injury marks on his body and received the video of the assault soon after.

In the written note to the police, Rajesh Jain accused Khushwaha of beating his brother to death.

Asked about the assault, BJP’s Patidar said: “Anybody who has done anything wrong as per the law should be punished accordingly.”