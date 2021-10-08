MP woman stripped, beaten on suspicion of black magic; 3 arrested

A woman was allegedly stripped naked and beaten up by four of her relatives who are also her neighbours, in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on suspicion of performing black magic. Three of the four accused men have been arrested.

A purported video of the incident, which occurred at Mandavi village on October 5, went viral on social media. In the clip, the woman is sitting without clothes while two men can be seen beating her.

A case was registered based on a complaint by the woman on October 7 at Manawar police station.

According to reports, the woman’s neighbours believed she performed black magic due to which a woman in their family remained perpetually ill.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Superintendent of Police, Dhar, Aditya Pratap Singh informed that the woman was a widow who lived with her daughter. “The neighbours believed that she performed black magic and ended up beating her. We have registered a case under stringent sections of the IPC that will send a message across the district that such acts are barabaric and will attract punishment,” said Singh.

Dhar police have arrested three of the four accused while the fourth accused is absconding. Police have also booked the person who recorded the incident under the IT Act.

The three accused are booked under sections 307, 354, 458, 294, 427, 323,506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.