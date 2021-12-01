MP woman constable allowed to undergo gender reassignment surgery

In a first for Madhya Pradesh police, a woman constable has been allowed to undergo a gender reassignment surgery.

According to police, the 30-year-old constable had moved an application for sex reassignment operation in 2019 after undergoing the required psychological and biological tests.

Rajesh Rajora, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), told The Indian Express, “After her file reached my office, she in person appeared and made her case. She categorically said she felt like a male trapped in a woman’s body. She had already taken the required psychological and biological test and visited doctors at AIIMS to undertake the surgery. Considering all this and with required approval from the law department, she has been granted approval to go ahead with it.”

She is likely to undergo the sex reassignment surgery at AIIMs in Delhi. “She was not supported by her family. However, she was certain that she wanted to undergo a sex reassignment operation even if meant going through with it all by herself. She is all set to fund her own surgery using her savings,” said a police officer.

Lalita Salve, a 30-year-old woman constable from Maharashtra’s Beed district, had also undergone a sex reassignment surgery in 2018. She was the first woman constable to have undergone the operation in the state. After the sex reassignment surgery at the government-run St. George Hospital, Lalita prefers to be called Lalit.