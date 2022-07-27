scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Madhya Pradesh villagers ask Dalit girl not to attend school; 7 held

The incident took when the minor girl of a Scheduled Caste community was going home after attending a local school on Saturday afternoon, Kotwali police station in-charge Avdhesh Kumar Shesha said on Tuesday quoting a complaint.

By: PTI | Shajapur |
July 27, 2022 11:37:53 am
Madhya Pradesh villagers ask Dalit girl not to attend school; 7 heldThe girl issued a video in which she alleged the accused snatched her school bag and objected to her attending classes.

A group of locals allegedly told a 16-year-old Dalit girl not to attend school on the ground that other girls were also not studying in a village here in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Police have arrested seven persons in connection with the incident which took place on Saturday after a clash broke out between families of the girl and the accused in Bawaliyakhedi village, leaving some people injured, he said.

The girl issued a video in which she alleged the accused snatched her school bag and objected to her attending classes.

She alleged the accused assaulted her brother when he objected to their comments and also beat up other family members.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

The incident took when the minor girl of a Scheduled Caste community was going home after attending a local school on Saturday afternoon, Kotwali police station in-charge Avdhesh Kumar Shesha said on Tuesday quoting a complaint.

Some persons allegedly accosted and snatched the girl’s school bag and told her not to attend school as other girls
of the village were not doing so, he said.

Later, a clash erupted between the girl’s family and relatives of the accused, he said.

Following the complaint, the police arrested seven people on Monday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said.

A cross-complaint by the other side, alleging assault, was also registered against the girl’s brother and three others, he said.

Those injured in the clash were being treated in the district hospital, the official said but did not give their exact number.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

5

A case of Supreme Court’s comments going against Indian values

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: How do we know when a recession has begun?
Explained: How do we know when a recession has begun?
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
After Partha, Arpita, ED net on TMC MLA; ex-college principal who headed ...
After Partha, Arpita, ED net on TMC MLA; ex-college principal who headed ...
BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at ED office for questioning
School jobs scam

TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at ED office for questioning

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan
Despite SC order

No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan

'Immense likelihood of confusion': HC rules in favour of Cadbury
'Gems' vs 'James Bond'

'Immense likelihood of confusion': HC rules in favour of Cadbury

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive
Express Explained

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive

Premium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

Premium
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement