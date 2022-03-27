MP university orders probe after student offers namaz on campus

A central university in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district has constituted a committee to inquire into a viral video in which a student can be seen offering namaz inside its campus following complaints from Hindu right-wing groups.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Santosh Sohgaura, registrar (Offg) of Dr Hari Singh Gour University, said, “A six-member committee has been formed to inquire into the matter and make recommendations within three working days. Based on their report further course of action will be decided.”

Sohgaura said the now-viral video in which a woman student of the university can be seen offering namaz was first brought to their notice by media personnel and after which they received memorandums about the incident.

In a memorandum to the university, the Hindu Jagran Manch stated, “As you might be aware that a university is a place for education and a few days ago there was communalism being spread in the country after the hijab issue was flared up. The Karnataka High Court has barred such activities in educational institutions. Now, even Sagar university had witnessed an incident of namaz being offered inside the university. The Hindu Jagran Manch condemns this and demands that stringent action be taken. The Hindu Jagran Manch alerts the university that such things should not be repeated and if it happens in the future, there will be a protest.”

In a notice issued on March 26, the university administration advised its student to not commit or take part in any activity that affects academic activities and creates communal tension within its premises. If any student wants to indulge in their religious practices then they may do so at their home or place of worship so that there is peace, mutual respect, brotherhood and academic rigour prevails within the university, the administration said.

The university also warned that if any student was found violating these norms then disciplinary action can also be taken against them. It also advised them to focus on their studies.