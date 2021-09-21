MP: Two held for tying belt around man’s neck, thrashing him, day after assault video goes viral

Two people accused of beating up a man after tying a belt around his neck in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district were arrested on Tuesday morning, a day after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to the police, the incident took place on September 9 in Rewa’s Arjunpur Paikan village, where the 28-year-old victim, Baldeo Yadav ,was beaten up by two men, later identified as Vipin Singh and Gabbar Singh. A third person, identified as Deepak Tiwari, allegedly recorded the incident on camera.

In the video which went viral, Vipin Singh had tied a belt around the victim’s neck while Gabbar Singh thrashed him with a stick, abusing him. Vipin and Gabbar, who are related, have been arrested.

The police said Yadav, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district, runs a dhaba on the MP-UP border. He was in jail along with three others in an extortion case, and had been released two days before the incident. According to the Rewa police, the accused alleged that the victim had harassed a woman, for which they beat him up.

While an offence was registered over the incident at Rewa’s Hanumana police station on September 9 based on the complaint of the victim, the arrests took place on Tuesday, a day after the video went viral.

As per Shail Yadav, police station in-charge of Hanumana police station, an offence for voluntarily causing hurt under section 327 of the Indian Penal Code was registered on the day of the incident, and a medical test of the victim conducted.

“The two accused will be produced in court and sent to jail. The third accused will also be arrested soon,” said Shail Yadav.