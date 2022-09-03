MP teen held for serial killings, police say wanted to be ‘famous gangster’

With no sign of remorse, Shivprasad Gond, 19, sat inside a police van sandwiched between two officers on Friday, cheekily flashing a victory sign at those gathered to see a “serial killer” being produced in court.

He is the man who — in a five-day spree — allegedly bludgeoned four security guards to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar town and Bhopal city, police said. He was nabbed in the early hours of Friday in Bhopal’s Koh-e-fiza locality — just two hours after he killed his fourth victim, police said.

Shivprasad told police that the killings were borne out of an urge to become a “famous and rich gangster”, an officer said. Police said he was motivated by violent social media videos.

Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak told The Indian Express: “He confessed to watching heinous videos of serial killings, wanting to be a gangster who is rich and famous. The money he earned while doing odd jobs was not enough for him and ended up spending his earnings almost instantly.”

In five days, Shivprasad attacked five security guards and killed four, all in the same fashion — smashing their head with a blunt object. The initial three killings were in Sagar town.

But police said his first such attack came three years ago, in Maharashtra’s Pune. Working as a waiter, he struck the head of the hotel owner using a stick. Then 16, Shivprasad was convicted of attempt to murder but let off with a light punishment as he was a juvenile, police said.

According to his father, Nanheveer, warnings to Shivprasad after his first arrest fell on deaf ears.

“I pleaded with him to not repeat such acts after we managed to get him out with a lot of difficulty and get the money for his bail on loan. I asked him to look for a decent job and start earning so that we could get him married, but he left, breaking all ties with us,” Nanheveer told The Indian Express.

At the age of eight, Shivprasad had started working at a gaushala in a nearby village. At 13, he left his village in Sagar district’s Rehli tehsil to look for work in other states. He went on to work in Chennai, Kerala, Pune and Goa, where became fluent in English while working as a waiter, before returning home three months ago.

“Whenever he returned, he would demand money. When his mother tried to reason with him, he told her to consume poison and kill herself,” added Nanheveer, a labourer.

According to elder brother Gautam Gond, Shivprasad was like any other child. “He grew quieter over the years and completely stopped talking to me for the past four years. Something about him had changed,” said Gautam, who is the breadwinner of the family and works at a poultry farm in Maharashtra.

After returning to his village from Goa, Shivprasad went to Sagar town, where he lived in a rented house in Moti Nagar locality.

On August 28, he attacked a sleeping Kalyan Lodhi with a hammer at the town’s Bhainsa locality. On the night of August 29, he attacked Ravi Ahirwar (24) near a restaurant in Jhansi bus stand using an iron pan. Ahirwar survived but failed to get a glimpse of his attacker. The next night, on August 30, Shambhudayal Dubey, a security guard at Government Arts and Commerce College, was killed with a stone in the college canteen. And the following night, Shivprasad attacked 40-year-old Mangal Ahirwar. Ahirwar was rushed to Bhopal with grievous injuries and died a day later during treatment.

As police intensified their search for the mysterious killer, drawing up a sketch based on an eyewitness account, Shivprasad left Sagar and arrived in Bhopal.

For police, Lodhi’s phone, which was found near Dubey’s body, was a key piece linking the different murders. Police then put the phones of all the victims on surveillance. Dubey’s phone was found active and its location was traced to Bhopal.

A team of policemen left for Bhopal on September 1 and nabbed Shivprasad based on the sketch and a rough mobile location. On the way back to Sagar, he told the police that he had killed another security guard, this time in Bhopal’s Bairagad locality. He smashed the head of Sonu Verma, 23, with a marble slab.

Shivprasad was produced before the court in Sagar on Friday which remanded him in police custody for a day. Multiple police stations, where cases are registered, will now apply for his custody one by one, it is learnt.

Back at their village, Nanheveer said: “My son should be punished for the crimes he has committed.”