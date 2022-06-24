MP: Rail officer overseeing track work hit by train, dies

AN OFFICER of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) died Thursday evening after being hit by a passenger train while supervising work on an adjacent track near Amlai station in Madhya Pradesh’s Annupur district.

Yogendra Singh Bhati was posted as Area Manager for Baikuntpur in Bilaspur division of South East Central Railway.

He was supervising pre non-interlocking work in which points and crossings for connecting two existing tracks with a third line was being carried out. According to railway officials, Bhati and others were winding up the work when a train heading from Katni to Bilaspur hit him near the outer signals of Amlai station around 7.45 pm.

Preliminary reports said Bhati was standing between two tracks when the train hit him. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Bilaspur division Divisional Railway Manager Alok Sahay said a departmental inquiry has been ordered. It is being investigated why the loudspeaker installed at the work site to alert officers and workers of any oncoming train did not work.

Bhati, who got married on June 8, had applied for transfer to Jabalpur where his wife — also an IRTS officer — is posted.