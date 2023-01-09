Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event: Congress hits out at BJP over ‘spraying green colour on grass’ before PM’s visit

While Madhya Pradesh is hosting the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, a video that purportedly shows green colour being sprayed on dry grass at a crossing in Indore has become a hot topic in the state, with the Congress targeting the ruling BJP for “trying to paint the grass green to make Indore green”.

The BJP, however, retorted claiming that Congress could never be happy whenever good work takes place in the country.

Sharing a video of the aforementioned incident on his official Twitter handle, Indian Youth Congress president B V Srinivas said: “Unimaginable, unbelievable pictures… Before the Prime Minister’s visit to Indore, the BJP government painted the grass green to make Indore green. Waw Shivraj wah!!”

Responding to the allegation, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja tweeted Monday, “Indore, which has got a big opportunity to host the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, has been decorated in a very short span of time and this is causing pain in the stomach of the Congress.” Saluja added, “whenever any good work takes place in the country, the Congress is not happy with it.”

जब भी कुछ अच्छा होता है , देश-प्रदेश विकास के पथ पर अग्रसर होता है , सबसे पहला पेट दर्द कांग्रेस को ही होता है… अब जब प्रदेश के इंदौर में प्रवासी सम्मेलन – ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टर्स समिट हो रही है , G-20 सम्मेलन होने वाला है..

प्रदेश – इंदौर की ब्रांडिंग विश्व भर में हो रही है.. — Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) January 8, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Indore to take part in the 17th edition of the convention. Over 3,500 diaspora members from 70 countries are expected in Indore for the convention, which is being organised as a physical event after a gap of four years.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate a temporary museum at the venue to highlight the contribution of the diaspora freedom fighters to India’s Independence.

(With inputs from PTI)