A Madhya Pradesh Police constable Saturday carried an injured man, who had fallen off a moving train, on his shoulder and ran for more than a kilometre on railway tracks in Hoshangabad district to provide him early medical treatment. A video of the incident made by an eyewitness has gone viral on social media.

Poonamchand Billore was posted on a First Response Vehicle (FRV), a GPS-fitted vehicle that attends to police-related emergencies, when it got a call from a state-level control room about a passenger having fallen from a moving train near Pagdhal railway station under Shivpur Police Station around 8.45 am.

Watch: MP police constable carries man who fell off train on shoulder, saves life pic.twitter.com/4t1yw3QzD9 — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) February 23, 2019

However, the FRV could not reach the spot of the incident because of the hilly terrain. Billore, along with the FRV driver Rahul Salkalle, then got down from the vehicle and reached the location on foot.

Ajit, who was in his 20s, was writhing in pain when the 29-year-old constable reached him. “He was bleeding and in pain. There was no other way but to carry him on shoulders. At one point, I had to get off the track because a train was passing by,” Billore told The Indian Express. In between, he was helped by Sakalle but it was Billore, a fitness enthusiast, who carried the injured passenger to a nearby railway station.

“He was in pain but could speak. The first thing I did was to inform his family members by getting the phone number from him,’’ said Billore, who weighs 82kg.

Billore, who has studied till Class XI, had joined the police force in 2012.

From station, Ajit was taken to a hospital in Seoni Malwa and then referred to Narmada Hospital in Hoshangabad where his condition was reported to be safe.