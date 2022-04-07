MP: Photo of men stripped at police station goes viral, inquiry ordered

POLICE ON Thursday ordered an internal inquiry after a photograph of eight men, including a YouTuber, stripped down to their undergarments and standing in Kotwali Police Station in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, went viral on social media.

“Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gayatri Tiwari will inquire into the matter and subsequent action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. Irrespective of the crime committed by the culprits, such action (of stripping) is not acceptable,” Sidhi SP Mukesh Shrivastava told The Indian Express.

“Based on prima facie evidence, we have attached Town Inspector Manoj Soni and Station House Officer Abhishek Singh to police line. Since Singh was present in the police station at that time, he is also being transferred out,” he said.

The photograph was clicked on April 2 and circulated on social media with the message: “YouTube journalists were stripped in the police station for reporting against BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla.”

SP Shrivastava said the Kotwali Police had on April 2 arrested Neeraj Kunder, a theater artiste, in a case related to defaming a BJP MLA and his family. “A BJP MLA had registered a case on March 16 at Kotwali Police Station. During investigation, the police sought details from Facebook on the posts and the IP address. After the investigation found links to Neeraj Kunder, he was arrested,” he said.

To oppose the arrest, a group of around 40 men – Kunder’s relatives and friends, and a YouTuber – gheraoed the police station in the evening and started raising slogans.

“It was in this context that they were held under preventive detention. But why they were stripped off their clothes and who did that is being investigated. The concerned SDPO under whom the police station falls has been asked to inquire the matter and whoever is responsible, action will be taken against them,” the SP said.

According to the police, those who were detained were booked under IPC Section 151 and released a few hours later.