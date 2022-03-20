MP: One killed, 53 injured in communal clash, say police

One person was killed and 53 others were injured in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh Saturday, police said, in a clash between members of the Muslim and the tribal communities.

Police said the clash in Khamariya village of Silbana tehsil was triggered between 5 and 6 pm on Friday after a motorcycle rider cycle, with his sister on the pillion, was enraged as a few locals reproached him for driving rashly.

Taking offence, the rider soon returned with a few other men leading to a minor altercation, the police added. A police officer told The Indian Express that after the bike incident elders from both communities met to resolve the situation, but failed.

One person was killed, he added, and 53 other were hurt as violence erupted soon afterward as members of the tribal community gheraoed shops belonging to the Muslims.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Adivasi. Two of the seriously injured, Hari Singh and Ramji Bhai, have been admitted to Hamidia hospital. Two shops and two motorcycles were also burnt in the violence before police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

“It was a small incident which blew up with members of both communities getting involved,” the police said.