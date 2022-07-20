MP Municipal Election Phase 2 Results Live Updates: Counting begins for 2nd phase of urban local body polls

Alarm bells start ringing in MP Congress as AAP, AIMIM score maiden wins in civic polls

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the first phase of the urban local body polls in Madhya Pradesh clinching nearly 100 of 133 civic bodies and the principal Opposition Congress won three mayoral seats, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) – who made their dubuts in the state civic polls – opened their accounts and impacted the polls in significant ways.



In a state whose politics has always been a bipolar affair involving the BJP and the Congress, the AAP wrested one mayoral seat from the saffron party, while the AIMIM, picking four corporator seats, proved to be a spoilsport for the Congress in the Burhanpur mayoral poll by splitting votes that enabled the BJP to squeeze through.

In the Singrauli mayoral poll, the AAP’s Rani Agarwal, riding on the plank of free water, effective governance and a corruption-free corporation, trounced the BJP’s Chandrapratap Vishwakarma by 9,352 votes. The AAP also managed to win 18 corporator seats across several civic bodies. Read more.