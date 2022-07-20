MP Municipal Election Phase 2 Results Live Updates: Counting begins for 2nd phase of urban local body polls

MP Municipal Election Phase 2 Results Live Updates: Counting for the second phase of urban local body elections in Madhya Pradesh commenced at 9 am on Wednesday, a poll official told PTI. Under the second-phase, polling was held on July 13 in five municipal corporations, 40 nagar palikas and 169 nagar parishads.The elections were held on party lines in these local bodies spread in 43 districts for the posts of mayor and corporators.
The Congress and BJP are set to face off in Katni, Ratlam, Dewas, Rewa and Morena for the mayoral and corporator posts. The two-phase local body elections in the state for a total of 413 municipalities, including 16 Nagar Palika Nigam, 99 Nagar Palika Parishads and 298 Nagar Parishads were held on July 6 and July 13.
Under the first-phase, polling was held in 11 municipal corporations, 36 nagar palikas and 86 nagar parishads. The counting for the first-phase was held on July 17.
While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the first phase of the urban local body polls in Madhya Pradesh clinching nearly 100 of 133 civic bodies and the principal Opposition Congress won three mayoral seats, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) – who made their dubuts in the state civic polls – opened their accounts and impacted the polls in significant ways.
In a state whose politics has always been a bipolar affair involving the BJP and the Congress, the AAP wrested one mayoral seat from the saffron party, while the AIMIM, picking four corporator seats, proved to be a spoilsport for the Congress in the Burhanpur mayoral poll by splitting votes that enabled the BJP to squeeze through.
In the Singrauli mayoral poll, the AAP’s Rani Agarwal, riding on the plank of free water, effective governance and a corruption-free corporation, trounced the BJP’s Chandrapratap Vishwakarma by 9,352 votes. The AAP also managed to win 18 corporator seats across several civic bodies. Read more.
Madhya Pradesh’s ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised control over 100 of 133 local bodies, the poll results for which were announced Sunday. But the victory was dampened by the party losing its hold over four mayoral posts after winning seven of the 11 Nagar Nigams and winning the other two by a slim margin.
The results for the 133 local bodies — including 11 municipal corporations, 36 municipal councils and 86 town councils — were announced Sunday during the first phase of counting. The second phase of counting will be held on July 20.
Mayors for 11 municipal councils are being elected directly while the chairperson of the local body will be elected by councilors indirectly in municipal councils. Of the 11 municipal corporations, the BJP won the mayor’s seat in seven. Congress got three mayor’s posts and Aam Aadmi Party one. Read more.
Counting for the second phase of urban local body elections in Madhya Pradesh commenced at 9 am on Wednesday, a poll official told PTI. Under the second-phase, polling was held on July 13 in five municipal corporations, 40 nagar palikas and 169 nagar parishads.The elections were held on party lines in these local bodies spread in 43 districts for the posts of mayor and corporators. (PTI)