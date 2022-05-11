MP minister Inder Singh Parmar’s daughter-in-law found hanging

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 11, 2022 10:28:19 am
Updated: May 11, 2022 10:28:19 am
Madhya Pradesh Minister Inder Singh Parmar’s daughter-in-law was found hanging at their residence in Shajapur on Tuesday. The body was sent for postmortem Wednesday morning.
Savita Parmar (22), who married Inder Singh’s son Devraj around 3 years ago, was reportedly having marital issues.
More details awaited.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd