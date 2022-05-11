scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Must Read

MP minister Inder Singh Parmar’s daughter-in-law found hanging

Savita Parmar (22), who married Inder Singh's son Devraj around 3 years ago, was having marital issues.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 11, 2022 10:28:19 am
Madhya Pradesh, MP Minister daughter in law suicide, Inder Parmar daughter in law, Madhya Pradesh news, Indian expressThe body was sent for postmortem Wednesday morning.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Inder Singh Parmar’s daughter-in-law was found hanging at their residence in Shajapur on Tuesday. The body was sent for postmortem Wednesday morning.

Savita Parmar (22), who married Inder Singh’s son Devraj around 3 years ago, was reportedly having marital issues.

More details awaited.

Best of Express Premium

Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims: Regulator dataPremium
Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims: Regulator data
Explained: Making sense of exchange ratePremium
Explained: Making sense of exchange rate
Explained: When prayers are allowed, not allowed at protected archaeologi...Premium
Explained: When prayers are allowed, not allowed at protected archaeologi...
Why there’s no agreement on India’s Covid death figuresPremium
Why there’s no agreement on India’s Covid death figures
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 11: Latest News

Advertisement