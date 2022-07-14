MP man loses sarpanch elections, booked for threatening people to return money

A candidate contesting for the post of sarpanch in Devran village in Manasa tehsil of Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district was booked for allegedly threatening people to return his money after he lost the elections.

The candidate identified as Raju Dayma was booked based on the complaint of an individual whom Dayma had allegedly threatened.

The FIR came in the wake of a purported video surfaced on social media, in which Dayma is seen asking people to return his money following his loss.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Superitendent of Police Suraj Kumar said, “The FIR under section 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered based on the complaint of an individual in which he stated that he was threatened. In case the complainant says he was theatened to return money or the authenticity of the video is established then further sections can be added.”

In that case, Suraj Kumar explained, action will be taken against Dayma for offering people money for votes. After registering the FIR, police issued notice to Dayma. Meanwhile, according to sources, Dayma was successful in recovering nearly four lakhs.

Dayma was booked under under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.