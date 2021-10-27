MP man held for putting black cloth on temple roof while fixing decorative lights

A man who works as a contractor for putting up decorative lights has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district on charges of outraging religious sentiments of a community after he used a black cloth to cover the roof of a temple before decorating it with lights in run-up to Diwali.

Rashid Ahmed, brother of accused Sageer Ahmed, denied the allegation and said walls are often covered with a dark cloth before putting up lights to enhance the effect.

In his written application to Kotwali police station, complainant Mayak Bhatt stated that around 9 pm on October 24 he saw Sageer putting up lights on the temple, with the rooftop covered in black cloth. Bhatt alleged that when he asked Sageer against doing so, “he started abusing me and made religious comments. Sageer’s friends also came in and threatened us.”

Based on his complaint, Kotwali police arrested Sageer on Sunday. He was produced before court on Monday and has been sent to jail.

Rashid said, “It was there for two days, and no one had any objection, including the temple caretaker. Suddenly they objected on Sunday,” he said.

Confirming the incident, Inspector Satish Kumar Singh said, “Sageer could not explain why he had put the black cloth before putting lights on it. The shop owner had not asked him to do so. A case was thus registered against him for outraging religious sentiments.”