MP: Kashmiri student booked for sedition for sharing objectionable video on Pulwama attack

Madhya Pradesh police registered a case of sedition against a minor college student from Jammu and Kashmir in Neemuch district for posting objectionable social media posts on the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

In the video shared on WhatsApp status and Instagram on Monday, the student had allegedly termed the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel on February 14, 2019, as “an act of revenge for the Babri demolition and some other incidents”.

The student, who is a minor, is enrolled in the first year of BCom on a special scholarship of central government. The video was brought to the notice of college authorities by other students.

“Soon after it was brought to our notice, we reached the college hostel and confirmed the matter with the student. It was after this that the police were informed and the student was taken in for questioning and an FIR was registered,” said college principal, VK Jain.

After taking cognizance of the matter, the Neemuch City Police Station in-charge seized the student’s mobile phone and other equipment and they are being examined for any other objectionable contents, Superintendent of Police (SP) Suraj Kumar Verma was quoted as saying to PTI.

The police have registered an FIR against the student under 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.