scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

MP is peaceful, CM tells investors, touts his govt’s bulldozer action

The government, through bulldozers, has freed 21,000 acres of land on which houses for the poor are being constructed, he said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, Madhya Pradesh, bhopal, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsMadhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Friday invited industry to come and invest in his state — by touting his government’s bulldozer action.

Speaking at a conference in Pune organised by the Conference of Indian Industry and the Madhya Pradesh government, Chouhan tried to highlight a conducive environment for industry in the state.

The government, through bulldozers, has freed 21,000 acres of land on which houses for the poor are being constructed, he said.

“We have a land bank of 1.22 lakh acres, you place a finger one a pocket of land and I can make it available to you within a month. And in MP, lands are much cheaper than in Mumbai and Pune,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...Premium
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...Premium
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gearPremium
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gear

He said MP has surplus water and electricity and is a land of peace with the rule of dacoits ended. “Soon after becoming the Chief Minister, I decided that either the state will have dacoits or Shivraj Singh Chouhan, both can’t stay together. We have ended Naxalism and there is no network of SIMI, it has all been destroyed. There is no gundagardi, if someone does dabangai, then mama’s bulldozer works,” said Chouhan, referring to his nickname.

The Madhya Pradesh government has come under criticism for the use of bulldozers.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 04:12:30 am
Next Story

Midnight crackdown on TET protesters: Intellectuals condemn police action

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement