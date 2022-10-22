MP is peaceful, CM tells investors, touts his govt’s bulldozer action

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Friday invited industry to come and invest in his state — by touting his government’s bulldozer action.

Speaking at a conference in Pune organised by the Conference of Indian Industry and the Madhya Pradesh government, Chouhan tried to highlight a conducive environment for industry in the state.

The government, through bulldozers, has freed 21,000 acres of land on which houses for the poor are being constructed, he said.

“We have a land bank of 1.22 lakh acres, you place a finger one a pocket of land and I can make it available to you within a month. And in MP, lands are much cheaper than in Mumbai and Pune,” he said.

He said MP has surplus water and electricity and is a land of peace with the rule of dacoits ended. “Soon after becoming the Chief Minister, I decided that either the state will have dacoits or Shivraj Singh Chouhan, both can’t stay together. We have ended Naxalism and there is no network of SIMI, it has all been destroyed. There is no gundagardi, if someone does dabangai, then mama’s bulldozer works,” said Chouhan, referring to his nickname.

The Madhya Pradesh government has come under criticism for the use of bulldozers.