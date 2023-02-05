scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
MP govt to take senior citizens by air under pilgrimage scheme, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana', eligible senior citizens above 60 years of age can visit any of the listed pilgrimage places on government expenses.

shivraj Singh Chouhan, madhya pradesh news, indian expressMadhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said senior citizens of the state will be sent for pilgrimage onboard flights as part of a government scheme from March.

He was speaking in Bhind to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas and to launch the Chambal division ‘vikas yatra’.

“The birthplace of Sant Ravidas will also be included in this government pilgrimage scheme, known as Mukhyamantri Tirth-Darshan Yojana. We will also take senior citizens by flights for pilgrimage,” he said.

While addressing the gathering, Chouhan also said Bhind, which has a municipal council at present, will be upgraded to have a municipal corporation, and the city would also get a medical college.

The ‘vikas yatra’ will go to all wards and provide benefits of government schemes to eligible people, while inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects will also take place.

The yatra will culminate on February 25.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 22:39 IST
