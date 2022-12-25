scorecardresearch
MP govt allots 4,050 hectares land for Vajpayee memorial in Gwalior

On Vajpayee's death anniversary on August 16 last year, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced to build a grand memorial for the former prime minister in Gwalior.

Statue of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Bhopal garlanded by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Dec 25, 2022, Sunday, Vajpaee's birth anniversary (Photo- Twitter/@ChouhanShivraj)
The Madhya Pradesh government has allotted 4,050 hectares of land to build a memorial of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his birthplace Gwalior, an official said on Sunday.

In accordance with the proposal submitted by the district collector, about 4,050 hectares of land was allotted for building a memorial of Vajpayee in Sirol area, Gwalior’s Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh said.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924 in Gwalior. He led the BJP to power at the Centre in the late 1990s and early 2000s and remained India’s prime minister for six years.

The proposal of land allotment was cleared by the divisional-level Nazool committee with the consent of the municipal corporation and town and country planning department, the official said.

Meanwhile, Chouhan arrived at Shaurya Smarak Square in Bhopal to pay floral tribute to Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary.

He also addressed a gathering there and recalled the former prime minister’s contribution to nation building.

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 05:18:35 pm
