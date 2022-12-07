scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Madhya Pradesh: Girl paraded with garland of shoes in hostel on suspicion of theft

The incident took place last week at a government tribal girls' hostel in Damjipura village. The girl's family members went to the office of district Collector Amanveer Singh Bains on Tuesday to complain about it.

After hearing the complaint of the girl's father, Collector Amanveer Singh Bains said he has ordered an inquiry based on which action will be initiated.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A Class 5 girl student was allegedly paraded with a garland of shoes by the superintendent of a hostel on the suspicion of stealing money, prompting the Betul district administration in Madhya Pradesh to order a probe into it, an official said.

The incident took place last week at a government tribal girls’ hostel in Damjipura village. The girl’s family members went to the office of district Collector Amanveer Singh Bains on Tuesday to complain about it.

After hearing the complaint of the girl’s father, Bains said he has ordered an inquiry based on which action will be initiated.

The woman superintendent of the hostel has been removed from the post, an official from the tribal affairs department said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate

The girl’s father told reporters that his daughter, a Class 5 student and staying at the hostel run by the tribal affairs department in Damjipura, informed about the incident to him when he went to meet her.

He alleged that make-up was applied on his daughter to look like a ghost and she was paraded on the hostel campus with the garland of shoes by the superintendent on the charge of stealing Rs 400 belonging to another girl.

He said after the incident, his daughter was not ready to stay in the hostel.

Advertisement

Assistant Commissioner, Tribal Affairs Department, Shilpa Jain said following the complaint, the hostel superintendent has been removed from the post.

A probe has been ordered and further action will be taken on the basis of it, Jain said.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 11:16:06 am
Next Story

Morocco players celebrate historic win against Spain with Palestinian flag

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close