MP Freedom of Religion Act: Provision that says person seeking to convert should notify district magistrate is ‘unconstitutional’, says HC

The Madhya Pradesh High Court in an interim order has declared that Section 10 of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021, which mandates that an individual seeking to convert should notify the district magistrate, was “unconstitutional”.

In a relief to interfaith couples seeking to marry, the court has also stopped the state government from prosecuting “adult citizens if they solemnize marriage on their own volition” and violate Section 10 of the Act.

In an order issued on Thursday, a division bench of Justices Sujoy Paul and Prakash Chandra Gupta observed that “in our considered opinion, a strong prima facie case is made out by the petitioners for grant of interim protection in relation to marriage of two adult citizens on their volition and against any coercive action for violation of Section 10 of the Act of 21”.

The court further said, “Section 10 makes it obligatory for a citizen desiring conversion to give a declaration in this regard to the District Magistrate which in our opinion ex facie, unconstitutional in the teeth of aforesaid judgments of this court. Thus, till further orders, respondent shall not prosecute the adult citizens if they solemnize marriage on their own volition and shall not take coercive action for violation of Section 10 of Act of 21.”

The Jabalpur bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court was hearing seven petitions filed by activists and social workers demanding a stay on the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021 stating that it is in contrast to the fundamental rights granted by the Constitution and gives unbridled, uncanalised and arbitrary powers to authorities.

The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion ordinance was promulgated on January 7, 2021, and the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021, was passed two months later in March 2021 amidst chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and opposition by the Congress.

The Act, through Section 3, prohibits conversion from one religion to another by use of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any other fraudulent means or by the promise of marriage. Those found in violation of Section 3 are punishable with a minimum prison term of one year to a maximum of 10 years in case of mass conversion.

Section 10 of the Act states that anyone who desires to convert his religion shall give a declaration to that effect 60 days prior to such conversion to the district magistrate (DM). As per sub-section (2) of the Act, any religious priest who intends to organise conversion has to give a 60-day prior notice to the DM. Those found violating sub-section 2 will be punished with imprisonment for a term varying from three to five years along with a fine.

Recounting various judgments of the Supreme Court and high court, the Madhya Pradesh High Court observed, “In the judgment of Supreme Court in Lata Singh (Supra), Laxmibai Chandaragi B. (Supra) it was recognised that marriage lie within a core zone of privacy of a citizen which is inviolable. Right to marry a person of choice is held to be integral to Article 21 of the Constitution. In K. S. Puttaswamy (supra), the nine judges Bench has drawn the curtains on this aspect by holding that the family, marriage, procreation and sexual reorientation are all integral to the dignity of the individual.”

It further added, “An individual has a fundamental right to decide the form of expression which includes his right to remain silent. Silence postulates a realm of privacy. The right to remain silent includes the right to decide the preferences on various aspects of life including the faith one will espouse. The Constitutional Right to the Freedom of Religion under Article 25 has implicit within it the ability to choose a faith and the freedom to express or not express those choices to the world. The H.P. High Court in case of Evangelical Fellowship of India (supra) declared the offending statutory provision as illegal wherein a citizen was required to inform the authorities about his wish to change the religion.”

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, while declaring Section 10 of the anti-conversion law as unconstitutional, referred to a tabular chart containing the relevant sections of the Act which was enforced in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

While considering the objections raised by the advocate general representing the state government, the court observed, “We will be failing in our duty if the judgments cited by the learned Advocate General are not considered. There cannot be any quarrel about the limited scope of judicial review available against an enactment or a statutory provision. It is equally settled that interim relief against legislation cannot be granted on mere asking. However, there is no rule of thumb that no interim relief can be granted if a strong case is made out showing the enactment ex facie unconstitutional and also by taking into account the balance of convenience, irreparable injury and public interest.”

The court, subsequently, in its interim order declared Section 10 of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021, as unconstitutional and asked the state to file a para-wise reply within three weeks.

L S Hardiniya, a social activist from Bhopal and one of the petitioners demanding a stay on the Act, told The Indian Express, “I wholeheartedly welcome the high court’s judgment. The government should not intervene in matters of marriage which are an individual’s private matter. Not just this, the state should in fact have a policy to provide protection to such couples who are targeted by society, and sometimes by their own parents, for choosing a partner of a different faith.”