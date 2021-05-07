MP extends curfew to May 15, announces free Covid treatment for poor through Ayushman Bharat

Extending the Covid-19 curfew in the state until May 15, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday called upon the people to follow the public curfew and break the spread of the virus.

Chouhan also announced free treatment for the poor and the needy for Covid-19 through the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Under the MP government’s policy, which comes into effect from Friday, the state will give free treatment to the poor through Ayushman Bharat scheme, Chouhan announced. As part of the scheme, he said, the government will tie up with private hospitals to treat people for free. “The package of treatment under Ayuhsman Bharat is being increased. The cost will be borne by the state government,” Chouhan said.

The government will also hire more ambulances, while facilities such as CT Scan will also be made free. The Chief Minister instructed collectors to collate data on Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries; he said 88 per cent people in the state are covered under the scheme and asked the officers to add all those who have been left out.

Emphasising the need to get the situation under control, Chouhan also urged people to stop all wedding functions, calling these events “super-spreaders”. He said, “Jeevan mein shaadi hoti hai. Jeevan nahi rahega toh shaadi kis kaam ki (We get married in our lifetime. What is the use of marriage if that life is lost).”

He urged people to put a complete stop on weddings and postpone them unless they are held virtually. The Chief Minister added that he would participate in such weddings virtually and give his blessings.

He said even MGNREGA work should be stopped in villages that report high number of Covid-19 cases and people should be given free ration. The government will also distribute free ration to the poor without the need for any slip, thumb impression or ration card, he said. “What is the point of government or administration if it cannot help its people,” Chouhan asked.

The Chief Minister also said if there is a third wave of the pandemic the state needs to gear up and prepare its medical facilities accordingly.