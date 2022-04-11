MP: 77 arrested over violence during Ram Navami procession, says Narottam Mishra

A day after at least 10 houses were set ablaze and more than two dozen people, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Choudhary, were injured in clashes that erupted during Ram Navami procession in various areas of Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, the Home Minister of the state, Narottam Mishra, said 77 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence.

Addressing reporters on Monday, Mishra said: “The Superintendent of Police was shot in the leg. Six more cops were also injured during the violence. All of them are doing well and are out of danger. Besides the cops, an individual named Shivam Shukla was also hurt. Shukla was injured in the head, but none of them are in danger.”

According to sources, the clash broke out near Talab Chowk mosque when some people opposed the provocative songs being played during the procession. Videos of the incident showed a mob pelting stones at the mosque and homes close to it. The police are seen disbursing the mob. When the incident broke out, BJP leader Kapil Mishra was also in Khargone to attend the Shriram Janmotsav Shobha Yatra procession. Sharing photos on Twitter, he wrote, “Na Musa na Burhan, Bas Jai Shree Ram. Hamari Ram Navami yatra Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, me shuru.”

The Collector said the Talab Chowk clash led to clashes in Qazipura and other parts of the city and several vehicles were torched. Close to 60 km away from Khargone city, similar clashes and stone pelting took place in communally sensitive Sedhwa block of adjoining Barwani district.