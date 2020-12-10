MP: Dalit man beaten to death for ‘touching food’

Based on the family's statement, the police have registered an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code as well as the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A 25-year-old Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district died after two of his acquaintances beat him up during a night out in a forest, with his family alleging that the assault was sparked by him “touching their food”.

According to the Chhatarpur police, Devraj Anuragi was invited to the party on the night of December 7. Anuragi’s brother Ramnaresh said he had reluctantly accompanied Santosh Pal to the forest near Kishanpur village. The second acquaintance was identified as Bhura Soni.

Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma said: “The three were friends known to each other and were drunk while on their outing, during which a fight broke out over food and the two attacked Anuragi.”

Anuragi returned home bleeding and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died a few minutes later. Before losing consciousness, he told his family that he was beaten up by Soni and Pal.

According to the police report, Anuragi’s body bore injuries on the back caused by a blunt stick. In their statement to the police, the victim’s family stated: “Two persons Bhura Soni and Santosh Pal of the same village Kishanpur invited him for a party at a nearby field. After he returned home about 2 hours later, Anuragi narrated that he was beaten up by the two men, allegedly due to him touching their food.”

“What exactly transpired will only come to light after the two people are traced. They are presently on the run,” said Sharma.

The police have formed a special team to nab them. “We are narrowing on the accused and will soon catch them. Presently we are ensuring all help to the victim’s family,” the SP said.

