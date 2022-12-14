MP Congress leader arrested for ‘be ready to kill PM’ remark, party issues notice

A day after FIR was registered over his recent statement urging supporters to be “ready to kill” Prime Minister Narendra Modi “if we have to save the Constitution”, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday, even as the state Congress distanced itself from the statement.

The party issued Pateria a showcause notice, seeking an explanation within three days on why he should not be removed from the party.

Pateria, a former state minister, was arrested from his home in Damoh district’s Hatta tehsil around 7 am. A magistrate court subsequently rejected his bail application and sent Pateria to 14-day judicial custody.

The FIR, under multiple IPC Sections, including for trespass and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, was registered on Monday after a video of Pateria’s speech, addressing Congress workers, emerged on social media.

Soon after the arrest, advocate Govind Narayan Singh Bundela moved a bail application in the magistrate’s court in Panna’s Pawai tehsil, which was dismissed.

Bundela told The Indian Express: “After registering the FIR with non-bailable Sections, the added IPC Sections 115 and 117 (to the ), which made it necessary for us to approach the magistrate court.” Alleging that the magistrate court rejected the bail plea “under political pressure”, Bundela said they have moved an application in the sessions court, which will “come up for hearing on Wednesday”.

While BJP leaders slammed the Congress and its leaders after the video emerged — Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the “reality of those doing the drama Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming to the fore” — Pateria claimed that his statement was “misunderstood”. He told The Indian Express, “I did not mean to literally kill the Prime Minister but to defeat him in elections.”

On Tuesday, state Congress president Kamal Nath said, “I strongly condemn such statements. The Congress follows Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology. The matter has reached the court and whatever the court decides will be acceptable to all.”

Claiming that there is a “difference between the BJP and the Congress”, several state Congress leaders said their party issued Pateria a show-cause for the remarks against the Prime Minster, and he was also promptly arrested, but BJP failed to act against party MP Pragya Singh Thakur even after she “spoke against the Father of the Nation”.