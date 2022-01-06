Shivraj Singh Chouhan prays for PM Modi’s long life after Punjab security breach

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday prayed for the long life and well-being of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after the PM’s cavalcade was left stranded in Punjab.

The Chief Minister chanted the Mahamrityunjay mantra at Bhopal’s Gufa (cave) temple. The mantra was also chanted at both Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar temples, along with other big temples in the state for the Prime Minister’s safety.

Calling Modi “the crown jewel of India”, Chouhan stated over Twitter that the PM “has increased India’s honour and respect all over the world.”

On Wednesday, the PM’s rally in Punjab’s Ferozepur was cancelled after a “major security lapse”. Modi’s convoy was stranded on a flyover in Punjab for 15-20 minutes after farm protesters blocked the route of his cavalcade while he was on his way to the National Martyrs Memorial at the Hussainiwala border with Pakistan. BJP leaders have said that the “state government knowingly constructed a scenario where the Prime Minister is brought to harm.”