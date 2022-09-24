scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Watch: Madhya Pradesh CM pulls up official over Ujjwala scheme, says ‘you are suspended’

In the video, DSO Tikaram Ahirwar can be seen answering CM Chouhan as to why the targets under the Ujwala scheme was not completed.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with DSO Tikaram Ahirwar during the programme in Dindori. (Photo credit: ANI)

A government official was publicly pulled up by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for failing to issue an adequate number of cards under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala scheme. During a programme in Dindori, the Madhya Pradesh CM called the official on stage and said that he was suspended him from his post.

A video of the incident, which has been shared widely on social media, shows Chouhan publicly scolding the DSO, identified as Tikaram Ahirwar.

While being briefed about the status of the Ujjwala scheme during the event, Chouhan was informed that the district had not met its targets. Under the scheme, LPG connections are distributed among women from Below Poverty Line families.

“Why weren’t you able to?” Chouhan asks. The DSO was then called on stage to explain what went wrong. During their exchange, the crowd is heard cheering in the background.

In the video, Ahirwar can be seen answering Chouhan as to why the targets were not completed. The CM appears to get agitated with the officer and says, “Go, you’re suspended.” The details of the suspension are yet to be confirmed.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-09-2022 at 02:07:35 pm
