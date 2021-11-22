MP to bring in police commissioner system for Bhopal, Indore

Madhya Pradesh will implement the police commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday, saying the move will benefit security forces better maintain law and order in the two cities.

“Police is doing a good job… But the population of cities is expanding… Thereby new problems of law and order and administration is coming up. For their resolution and for control on crime, we have decided to implement the police commissioner system in Bhopal and Indore,” Chouhan said.

Currently, responsibilities are divided between the district magistrate and the Superintendent of Police. The DM issues arrest warrants and licences, and the SP directs investigation for crimes and the arrests.

With this change, a police commissioner will have the combined responsibility of policing as well as magisterial powers. The commissioner also directly reports to the state government, instead of the district administration.

There are presently 65 commissionerates functioning in the country.