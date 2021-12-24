MP assembly passes bill to recover property damages from protestors without debate

The Madhya Pradesh assembly on Thursday passed the Madhya Pradesh Damage to Public and Private Property Recovery Bill, 2021 without any debate, after the Congress MLAs had staged a walkout in the assembly over OBC reservations for the upcoming panchayat polls.

The Bill that envisages the formation of claims tribunals across the state, with powers of Civil Courts under the Code of Civil Procedure 1908 was tabled by Home Minister Narottam Mishra and was passed with a voice vote along with five other Bills and a supplementary budget of Rs 1971.94 crores.

Talking to reporters after the assembly, Mishra said, “Jaisa mein ne pehle kaha tha.. Jin gharo se pathar aaenge.. unhi se nikale jaenge…Those who thrown stones from their houses and cause damage to public and private property will now come under the ambit of law. They will not be spared. This bill has also been brought in so that anti-social elements and those causing riots will now fear the law.”

With this, MP became the third state in the country after Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to formulate such a bill. In 2020, in the wake of the anti-CAA protests, Uttar Pradesh passed a law that placed the burden of proving the absence of any “nexus” linked to a protest, during which damage to public or private property was caused, on the individual facing charges. The law, however, did not define what constituted such a “nexus”. Haryana passed a similar legislation this year.

A state law for recovery of damages to public property in MP was first announced in January by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after a rally by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) was pelted with stones in alleged retaliation to provocative slogans, triggering a communal clash in Ujjain.

The bill empowers these tribunals to recover up to twice the cost of damages incurred by an individual or the government, and levies interest in case the recovery is not made within 15 days from the date of order. The onus of proving their innocence will lie on the accused. As per the bill, during a trial, once the prosecution succeeds in proving that public property was damaged in direct actions called by an organisation in which the accused also participated, the court can draw a presumption that the accused is guilty of destroying public property too.

On December 16, a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cleared the bill in the cabinet.

The tribunal can also compensate an individual for the money spent in fighting the case in its ambit. If the damages are not paid within 15 days of its order, the tribunal will be empowered to ask the District Collector concerned to undertake recovery on the lines of the Revenue Department.

Officials said that each tribunal will have senior functionaries who have retired — district judge, DG and IG, and secretaries — for dispute resolution and awarding compensation.

They said that individuals or government departments can approach the tribunals for compensation within 30 days of suffering damage. In case of damage to private property, an individual can directly approach the tribunal, they said. In cases of damage to government property, the tribunal will be notified by the District Collector.

According to the Bill’s provisions, the damages will be recovered from those responsible for causing them and those found to have incited the incident or encouraged others to cause the damage. The cases in the tribunal will be resolved within three months and its order can only be challenged in the High Court.