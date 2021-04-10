MP announces lockdown in 11 districts in total along with a wrap on its health infrastructure

MP's positivity rate in the past seven days has also neared 12.1 per cent, crossing India's positivity rate of 9.9 per cent. (PTI/File)

With daily positive cases touching nearly 5,000, the Madhya Pradesh government has extended the weekend lockdown across 11 districts, following a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan with the district-level crises management committee on Saturday.

The decision to extend the lockdown up to April 19 has been taken in Barwani, Rajgad, Vidisha in both its urban and rural areas along with Indore city, Rau Nagar, and Mahu Nagar of Indore district, Shajapur and Ujjain.

A 10-day lockdown in Balaghat, Narsinghpur, Seoni and Jabalpur will come into effect on the night of April 12 after a day’s relaxation on Monday and will continue till April 22.

Apart from these districts, the government on April 7 had announced lockdown for eight-day in Chhindwara from April 8 to 16, in Betul Khargone, Ratlam and Katni for six days from the night of April 9 until 6 am on April 17 and lastly, a three-day lockdown in Shajapur from April 7 to 10.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh reported 4,986 positive cases, the highest ever with 912 cases in Indore, 736 cases in Bhopal and its positivity rate touching 13.2 per cent.

The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) rate in the state has touched 1.3 per cent, crossing its average of 0.9 per cent. Along with this, MP’s positivity rate in the past seven days has also neared 12.1 per cent, crossing India’s positivity rate of 9.9 per cent.

Katni district has the highest positivity rate of 31 percent followed by the state’s capital with the highest positivity rate of 24 per cent. Meanwhile, districts like Jhabua, which shares borders with Gujarat and Rajhastan, Narsinghpur and Barwani that shares borders with Maharashtra saw a positivity rate of 20 per cent. Indore, with the highest caseload and 842 positive cases recorded on April 9, has a positive rate of 21 per cent.

To identify the cause of the rapid spread, the government will be sending samples of those who have tested positive the second time and of those who turned positive after vaccination for genome sequencing.

Creating a burden on the health infrastructure of the state, the increasing cases have led to 55 percent of ICU beds occupied in government hospitals and another 66 per cent in private hospitals.

Beds with an oxygen unit have an occupancy of 48 percent in government hospitals and 58 percent in private. In districts like Indore and Bhopal, nearly 70 to 75 percent ICU beds have been occupied.

Oxygen requirement in MP has seen a sharp rise with its demand touching 131 metric tons on April 5 and shooting straight up to 238 metric ton in merely three days.

Principal Secretary of MP, Mohammad Suleman said, “Even with the increase in the caseload, the rise in demand seems unnatural and is possible because of hoarding.”

He further elaborated that the government presently has 277 metric tons of oxygen available, sufficient to meet the current need. Madhya Pradesh is procuring 180 metric tons of Liquified oxygen from INOX with 70 metric tons coming from its plant in Gujarat, 100 metric tons from UP and another 10 tons from Rajhastan.

The government has tied up with Bhilai Steel Plant and would be procuring another 80 metric tons from the Chhattisgarh plant. Apart from liquified oxygen, they are also getting 40 metric tons from Air Suppression Units installed in Industrial belts within the state.

Madhya Pradesh, which until now had never used Remdesivir, the anti-viral injection given to treat critical patients in need oxygen shoots over five litres, is facing an acute shortage of it.

The government is in the process to finalise the tendering work for 60,000 vials of the drugs but as it will take time, it has placed an order for 20,00 vials after raising 2 crores through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), of which they are assured 2,000 vials per day over the next 10 days.

However, with Indore alone needing 7,000 vials per day and MP needing close to 13,000 vials, the state is witnessing a shortage.

Addressing the media, Mohammad Suleman said, “From the total positive patients that we are getting around 34 percent require hospitalisation, 26 percent need oxygen support and only 10 percent require the anti-viral injection and it is being made available.”

He further added spot inspection is being conducted for patients who are recommended home isolation to ensure they do not step out after several cases of infected people roaming on the streets came to light. The government on Saturday sanctioned Rs 104 crores for setting up COVID Care Centre in each of the 52 districts.