MP: 4 killed in clash over silver between 2 tribal families

Four people were killed in a clash between two tribal families in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said. A total of nine people have been arrested in connection with the incident based on two cross-FIRs for attempt to murder.

According to police, a boy from one family had eloped with a girl from the other last year and is settled in Gujarat. The families belong to the Bhilala community and are living in Bakodia Gorad village under Chandpur Police Station.

On Thursday, the families had assembled at the panchayat to resolve a dispute over one kg of silver that the girl reportedly took with her while eloping, police said.

According to the tribe’s customs, the groom’s family pays the bride’s side a specific amount in cases of elopement – called ‘Guna’.

Alirajpur Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shraddha Sonkar, said “While the Guna was paid, the bride’s family demanded that one kg silver ornaments belonging to her mother… should be returned to the family. The two families had assembled to resolve the issue in the panchayat but it soon turned violent, after a heated argument.”

Both sides attacked each other with sticks and axes, Sonkar said. The deceased were identified as Smal Ningwal, 25, and Sukhdev Ningwal, 22, – from the groom’s family – and Bhal Singh and Nanbu Singh from the woman’s family.