MP: Three cops suspended after video of them celebrating drug case accused’s birthday surfaces

Three policemen were suspended on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district after an old video showing them celebrate the birthday of an alleged drug smuggler surfaced on social media and other online platforms, an official said.

In the video, Jaikumar Sabnani alias Babu Sindhi, currently lodged in jail in a drug smuggling case, can be seen cutting a cake with a 12-bore gun in the presence of the three policemen.

Dewas Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manjeet Singh Chawala said the Superintendent of Police (SP) has suspended constables Sajan Singh, Arun Ahirwar and Sunil Rajoriya, while one constable, identified as Pankaj Kumawat (also seen in the video) was suspended earlier after he stopped coming to work in August this year following his transfer from Neemuch.

Neemuch’s ASP Sunder Singh Kanesh said a case under the Arms Act was registered in City Police Station against Sabnani.

Asked if action was taken against an inspector, NS Thakur, posted in Neemuch and earlier in charge of City police station and seen in the video, Kanesh said the former was already line attached (off field duty) but further action will be taken after an investigation.

Sabnani was caught by the Narcotics Control Bureau with a huge drug consignment in August this year, officials said.