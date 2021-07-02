MP: 19-year-old beaten up, hung from a tree for trying to escape from husband’s house

The accused seen beating the woman have been identified as her father Kel Singh and first cousins Bhuwan Bheel, Karam Bheel and Dinesh Bheel.

A 19-year old woman was brutally beaten up and hung from a tree after she tried to run away from her husband’s house for a second time, in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district.

The incident came to light after a video of the incident where the woman can be seen being beaten up by three men using sticks while being dragged in a field.

The video was widely shared and it caught the attention of the cyber cell of Alirajpur police that began tracing the woman. On July 1, the woman was found at Bade Phool Talao village at her house with minor bruises.

Superintendent of Police, Vijay Bhagwavi, said, “We have counselled the family and the woman is now with her mother. Our Mahila Bal Vikas team has been asked to ensure that all help is provided to her.”

According to the police, the woman was unhappy in her marriage where she was perhaps being subjected to domestic violence. After she was found escaping for the second time, she was caught and thrashed by her family members as punishment.

All the four accused have been booked for voluntarily causing hurt under sections 323, uttering obscene acts and words under 294, criminal intimidation under 506, assault and use of criminal force to dishonour the person under 355 and for common intention under 34 of the Indian Penal Code.