MP: 18 villages vacated over dam seepage concerns

PEOPLE IN 18 villages of Dhar and Khargone districts of Madhya Pradesh were evacuated to temporary shelters and Section 144 of CrPC was invoked after seepage was noticed on Thursday afternoon in the bund of an under-construction dam on the Karam river in Dharampuri tehsil of Dhar district.

The district authorities on Friday partially opened a sluice gate. A cut to the dam to release water was also being made until late Friday night. Dhar SDM Bhupendra Rawat told The Indian Express, “When the cut is completed, water will be safely released reducing the pressure on the dam. But as a precautionary measure 11 villages of Dhar and seven of Khargone have been vacated to temporary shelters.”

The 304.4 crore dam project to provide water for irrigation to 52 villages has been under construction for the past four years. This year, it was the first time that the reservoir of the dam was filled following heavy rainfall in western regions of Madhya Pradesh, especially Dhar and Indore.

The seepage was first noticed on Thursday afternoon around 1 pm. By Friday afternoon, the seepage had increased. A senior state official said, “The soil holding the ride side flank between 500-530 metre of the down steam has slipped posing a danger to the dam.”

Five columns of the Army were rushed for rescue work. Three teams of NDRF were also sent to Dhar while seven teams of SDRF were kept in standby.