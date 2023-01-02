scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

MP: Minor girl, boyfriend kill her mother for opposing their relationship

The man had earlier also been arrested after the girl ran away with him two months ago. He later got bail, the police said.

The girl and her friend told the police that they stabbed the woman with a vegetable knife and strangulated her to death. (Representational)

A 17-year-old girl and her boyfriend allegedly stabbed her mother and strangulated her to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior city as she was against their friendship, police said on Monday.

The incident came to light on Sunday following which the girl was detained and her 25-year-old friend was arrested, they said.

The 38-year-old victim, hailing from neighbouring Bhind district, lived with her daughter in Gadiapura, under Hazira police station limits.

On Sunday, police got information that the door of the victim’s house was not opening. Police then reached the spot, opened the door, and found the woman lying dead in a pool of blood, Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told PTI.

The girl was not found in the house.

The police then searched for the minor and found her with her boyfriend on Sunday evening, Sanghi said.

He said the girl and her friend told the police that they stabbed the woman with a vegetable knife and strangulated her to death.

The duo also told the police that they had plans to run away, the official said.

According to the initial investigation, the two killed the woman, who was against her daughter’s friendship with the male accused, to remove her from their way, he said.

The girl had run away with her boyfriend two months ago. Following a complaint by her mother, the girl was brought home and her boyfriend was arrested and sent into judicial custody, the SP said, adding the man later got bail.

The two accused have now been charged with murder and other offenses under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Hazira police station inspector Santosh Singh told PTI.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 12:49 IST
