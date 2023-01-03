‘Learning becomes interesting’ with smart TVs in government schools of Madhya Pradesh

The government of Madhya Pradesh has introduced smart televisions in government school classrooms in the Sehore district. Brought under the ‘Smart Class’ scheme, the smart TVs aim to help “ensure regular classes in government schools even in the absence of teachers,” according to school teachers and locals.

District Collector Praveen Singh who launched the scheme said, “smart TVs have been installed in 1,552 government schools in the district”. The scheme was made possible through “public-private participation”, Singh was quoted as saying in a press note by the state government. “Our teachers took the initiative and contacted people’s representatives and other well-to-do people in the society, and got funds for purchasing smart TV sets for our schools,” he added.

Applauding the government school teachers for their “smart initiative,” he said, “within a short period of 15 days, teachers collected more than Rs 5 crore for purchasing smart TVs for our students.”

Singh further said that “smart classes with audio and visuals always help students to learn things better.” He added that students of Class X and XII will be provided special classes in these smart classrooms to help them with their board examinations.

The initiative has also helped students from Bhilala and Gond communities. BRCC Bupesh Sharma said that around 400 students from the tribal communities have shown regular attendance at a government middle school in Amirganj Bhaisan after the introduction of smart TVs in classroom. The students “themselves are trained to operate the smart TVs in their classrooms. In the absence of a teacher, they pick their portion up from Youtube or from recorded materials available, and play it on the smart TV and learn from there,” Sharma said.

“Now learning has become more interesting for them,” he added.

According to Sharma, the popularity of the ‘Smart Class’ scheme has encouraged students to leave private schools and join government ones.