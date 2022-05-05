scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Must Read

Man held for defiling idols on May 2 in MP

According to the police, Satish's family claimed that he suffers from bouts of erratic behaviour and was taken to a doctor after spotting his abnormal activities at home on May 2.

Written by Iram Siddique | Bhopal |
Updated: May 5, 2022 10:48:42 pm
The accused has been booked under Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the IPC. (Representational)

Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested a 28-year-old man, identified as Satish Chouhan, for defiling idols of Lord Hanuman and Lord Ramdev on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr on May 2 in Maliwadi locality of Burhanpur district.

According to the police, Satish’s family claimed that he suffers from bouts of erratic behaviour and was taken to a doctor after spotting his abnormal activities at home on May 2.

Satish has been booked under Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the IPC.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It was around 8pm on May 2 when the reports of desecration of the idols by unidentified miscreants started circulating. As the public outcry started building up, police reached the spot and advised people, including some local BJP leaders, against fanning tension by holding a particular community responsible for the act.

Best of Express Premium

Jignesh Mevani interview: ‘I won’t let the activist Jignesh d...Premium
Jignesh Mevani interview: ‘I won’t let the activist Jignesh d...
UPSC CSE Key – May 5, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 5, 2022: What you need to read today
The challenge for Middle Powers like India, France and GermanyPremium
The challenge for Middle Powers like India, France and Germany
North India’s blistering summer is a warningPremium
North India’s blistering summer is a warning
More Premium Stories >>
Best of Explained
Click here for more

During the investigation, in the footage of a CCTV camera installed outside the temple, police spotted a man entering and leaving the shrine in a jiffy. “We nabbed the man (Satish) who lived merely 500 metres away from the temple. His family claimed that his mental condition was not sound and faced bouts of erratic behaviour,” Superintendent of Police Rahul Lodha said.

He said the police also checked with the doctor where the family claimed to have taken him after he behaved in a strange manner at home. “The doctor confirmed to us that the family had approached him for Satish’s treatment. Although he does not suffer from any specific mental illness, he has bouts of erratic behaviour, especially since his wife left him,” added SP Lodha.

After the arrest, police through social media advised people to ignore rumours and maintain peace.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 05: Latest News

Advertisement