Mahant held for ‘rape’, event with ex-BJP MP cancelled, after Chouhan pulls up officials

AN AYODHYA-based sadhu was arrested by Rewa police on Wednesday on the charges of raping a minor girl. Samant Tripathi, a.k.a Mahant Sitaram Das, was arrested after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pulled up officials over lack of action on the girl’s complaint, filed on March 28.

Tripathi is the nephew of ex-BJP MP and former Ram Janmabhoomi Trust member Ram Vilas Vedanti, who belongs to Rewa. Tripathi had come to Rewa to conduct a 10-day katha vachan for the inauguration of a mall. Vedanti was also scheduled to address the katha vachan, which now stands cancelled.

The arrest came about soon after Chouhan, who was on an official tour of Rewa for an employment programme, said: “What is the bulldozer for? Use it and destroy such people who look at our daughters with bad intentions. Under the BJP rule, no goon will be tolerated, bulldozers will be used and they will be destroyed. I will not let them live in peace in Madhya Pradesh.”

After Uttar Pradesh, the Madhya Pradesh BJP government has co-opted the bulldozer as a symbol of its toughness on crime.

Police said Tripathi was arrested from a barber shop at Singrauli district near Rewa. Tripathi, who sports long hair, was reportedly trying to change his look, when arrested.

Additional SP Shiv Kumar Verma said the girl had filed a complaint at a Rewa police station on the night of March 28. She told police she had approached an associate of Tripathi, Vinod Pandey, a history-sheeter, for help with her college fees. And that Pandey’s men had taken her to a Circuit House where he was waiting for her. The girl told police that soon, Tripathi had arrived with an associate, Dhirendra, and the three had started drinking and forced her to consume alcohol as well.

“A few minutes later, Dhirendra and Pandey left the room, locking her inside and leaving her alone with Tripathi. Tripathi then forced himself on the girl as she resisted and shouted for help,” said Verma.

Tripathi then allegedly used the girl’s phone to instruct Pandey to take her back. While they were on the way, she reportedly spotted someone she knew, a distant relative, and called out for help. The accused then allegedly fled, and the relative took her to the police station.

Police said they could record her statement only the next day as she was not in a condition to speak at that time.

Soon, Tripathi’s photos surfaced with prominent people, among them Rewa SP Naveen Bhasin. Asked about this, Bhasin said: “Samarth Tripathi is the grandson of Vedanti Maharaj’s younger brother who had come to Rewa to oversee preparation work for a scheduled katha vachan that Vedanti Maharaj was to attend. It was for this that they came to meet me. They wanted to get a picture clicked and as a public servant, I obliged.”