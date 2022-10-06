scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Mahakal temple corridor inauguration: Ujjain Municipal Commissioner transferred before PM’s visit

Senior officials said the move happened after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Ujjain on Dussehra and undertook 'Mahakal ki Sawari' but was dissatisfied with the pace of work in the city.

Ujjain Municipal Commissioner Anshul Gupta was transferred on Thursday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ujjain for the inauguration of the first phase of Mahakal temple corridor on October 11,

Chouhan was accompanied by Minister for Urban Development and Housing Bhupendra Singh on his visit to Ujjain. During a review meeting. at Triveni museum, Singh pulled up Gupta over the delayed painting work at the city square ahead of the PM’s visit.

A day after the CM’s visit an order was issued by Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, posting Anshul Gupta as a deputy secretary until further orders. Soon after Gupta’s transfer orders were issued, crackers were burst and drums played outside the Ujjain Municipal Commissioner’s office.

A senior official requesting anonymity pointed out that some cleanliness drives were also found to be not up to the mark. Gupta’s work was inquired about with the respective public representatives and officers.

“The general idea after taking feedback was a gross lack of communication after which the decision to transfer him was taken to set an example,” said the official.

Anshul Gupta, a 2016 batch officer, was posted as the Ujjain Municipal Commissioner a year ago. Before this, he served as the Chief Executive Officer in Umaria and Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Mhow and Kuksi.

Ahead of the PM’s visit, BJP state president, VD Sharma also visited Ujjain late on Thursday night to brief party workers on all the necessary arrangements while the Chief Minister’s office issued specifically designed photos and banners to be put up on social media handles of all public representatives and various departments.

PM Modi after his visit to Ujjain is scheduled to inaugurate the Mahakal Corridor and then address a meeting at Kartik Mela ground.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 11:58:32 pm
Live Blog

