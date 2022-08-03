1 dead, 2 injured after Madhya Pradesh villagers beat up Maharashtra men ferrying cattle

One man died and two others were injured after a few villagers allegedly beat them up suspecting cattle smuggling in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday, said the police. They were carrying 28 cattle in a truck and the incident happened around 12.30 am in the Barakhadi village, the police added.

The deceased was identified as Nazeer Ahmed and the injured as Shaikh Hassu Ajmeri and Sayyed Mushtak, all residents of Maharashtra’s Amravati district.

Superintendent of police (SP) for Narmadapuram district, Gurkaran Singh, told The Indian Express: “A truck from Maharashtra was illegally carrying cattle and three men from Amravati were onboard. Around 10-12 people stopped the vehicle and beat them up. Soon after, the police reached the spot and rushed the three to the hospital. Later, one of them died during treatment at the district hospital.”

SP Singh said that the police registered a first information report (FIR) under section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and detained a few of the residents. They also booked the men from Maharashtra for illegally transporting the cattle, under Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, 2004.

The driver of the truck, identified as Lalla Ajmeri, told the media that the vehicle was filled with cows by villagers in Narmadapuram’s Nandanwar and they were ferrying it to Amravati.

Singh said that as per preliminary investigation, the three onboard the truck arrived in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni Malwa a day or two before the incident. “We are trying to figure out if they just provided their truck for transportation purposes or were in touch with locals and came to take the bovines for their own business,” he said.

The police said they identified a few locals who attacked the truck. “Most of them are locals from the nearby Barakhadi village and Gotiyapuri area. It has come to light that one person got the information about a truck carrying the cattle and then informed his accomplices about it. We are trying to gather further details on how they received this information,” added Singh.

Singh, however, denied the involvement of any vigilante group and added that those who attacked the truck were all local villagers with no affiliation to any group.

Two of the 28 cattle in the truck were found dead, according to the police.