scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

1 dead, 2 injured after Madhya Pradesh villagers beat up Maharashtra men ferrying cattle

The men from Maharashtra's Amravati were carrying cattle in a truck when they were stopped by a few villagers in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh and beaten up.

Written by Iram Siddique | Bhopal |
Updated: August 3, 2022 7:11:59 pm
The deceased was identified as Nazeer Ahmed and the injured as Shaikh Hassu Ajmeri and Sayyed Mushtak, all residents of Maharashtra's Amravati district. (Representational)

One man died and two others were injured after a few villagers allegedly beat them up suspecting cattle smuggling in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday, said the police. They were carrying 28 cattle in a truck and the incident happened around 12.30 am in the Barakhadi village, the police added.

The deceased was identified as Nazeer Ahmed and the injured as Shaikh Hassu Ajmeri and Sayyed Mushtak, all residents of Maharashtra’s Amravati district.

Superintendent of police (SP) for Narmadapuram district, Gurkaran Singh, told The Indian Express: “A truck from Maharashtra was illegally carrying cattle and three men from Amravati were onboard. Around 10-12 people stopped the vehicle and beat them up. Soon after, the police reached the spot and rushed the three to the hospital. Later, one of them died during treatment at the district hospital.”

SP Singh said that the police registered a first information report (FIR) under section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and detained a few of the residents. They also booked the men from Maharashtra  for illegally transporting the cattle, under Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, 2004.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

The driver of the truck, identified as Lalla Ajmeri, told the media that the vehicle was filled with cows by villagers in Narmadapuram’s Nandanwar and they were ferrying it to Amravati.

Singh said that as per preliminary investigation, the three onboard the truck arrived in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni Malwa a day or two before the incident. “We are trying to figure out if they just provided their truck for transportation purposes or were in touch with locals and came to take the bovines for their own business,” he said.

The police said they identified a few locals who attacked the truck. “Most of them are locals from the nearby Barakhadi village and Gotiyapuri area. It has come to light that one person got the information about a truck carrying the cattle and then informed his accomplices about it. We are trying to gather further details on how they received this information,” added Singh.

Singh, however, denied the involvement of any vigilante group and added that those who attacked the truck were all local villagers with no affiliation to any group.

Two of the 28 cattle in the truck were found dead, according to the police.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 06:35:44 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Uproar in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi joins protests in Well of the House

4

Government withdraws data protection bill

5

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial 'now more than ever', says Pelosi

Featured Stories

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south: Balancing t...
The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south: Balancing t...
Why the President of India is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Why the President of India is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
The 'outsider' debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence c...
The 'outsider' debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence c...
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia suggests a 70-yr age limit; rival Vasun...
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia suggests a 70-yr age limit; rival Vasun...
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
CWG 2022 LIVE

India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Manish Tewari writes

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan, capping visit that infuriated China

Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan, capping visit that infuriated China

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

As Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?

As Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
Do graduation subjects play a role in UPSC preparation? Experts tell

Do graduation subjects play a role in UPSC preparation? Experts tell

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement