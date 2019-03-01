Won’t sing Vande Mataram, Shariat does not permit: MP Congress MLA

A Congress legislator in Madhya Pradesh has said that he will not sing Vande Mataram because the Shariat does not permit it. Bhopal (Central) MLA Arif Masood’s assertion came a day before the singing of the song at the secretariat on the first day of next month.

Vande Mataram is sung on the first working day of every month by government employees. This was not done on January 1, with the new Congress government saying that it was not compulsory. Later, following opposition from the BJP, the Congress government took a U-turn and decided to scale up the practice.

Arif made the remark on singing Vande Mataram while speaking at a gathering of Mev community in Sehore district two days ago. The speaker before him, a former BJP MLA, had started and concluded his speech with Vande Mataram.

Arif began his speech by saying that the former legislator may have raised the Vande Mataram slogan, but he won’t do so because the Shariat does not permit it. He said he was surprised to see that some scholars of Islam (in the audience) also raised the slogan. “We are laying down our lives for the country today and will do so tomorrow. But if we have to prove our commitment by (raising) Vande Mataram slogan, it will amount to deceit,’’ the MLA said.

Arif told The Indian Express that he stands by his statement because the Shariat does not permit it. “I object to the slogan and will do so in future. The song is not a certificate of patriotism. Our forefathers have laid down their lives for the country, not those who (BJP leaders) are targeting me,’’ he said, adding that when Vande Mataram is sung in the Assembly, he does not join in.