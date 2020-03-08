Madhya Pradesh: Tiger that killed woman rescued, sent to Sanjay Tiger Reserve

The tiger was tranquilised and taken to Sanjay Tiger Reserve. The tiger was tranquilised and taken to Sanjay Tiger Reserve.

A male tiger that killed one woman and wounded two persons near Katni in Madhya Pradesh was tranquilised and taken to Sanjay Tiger Reserve after a rescue operation lasting about an hour-and-half on Saturday evening.

Aged about 30 months and weighing 130 kg, the sub-adult tiger was trying to establish territory after separating from its mother and reached Sarsawahi, about 12 km from Katni.

After killing the woman, the tiger was seen near human settlements which prompted the forest authorities to undertake rescue operations with the help of four elephants and trained personnel from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR).

The big cat will be kept in an enclosure at the reserve and its behavior observed for some time. The decision on whether to release it into the wild will be taken by experts.

It was one of the four cubs born to a tigress near Ziriya Nursery. One cub fell into a well in August 2018 and was shifted to Mukundpur after the rescue.

