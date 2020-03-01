Madhya Pradesh teachers promised increment for sterilisation

Adhyapaks were teachers recruited by civic bodies in urban areas and panchayats in rural areas. Adhyapaks were teachers recruited by civic bodies in urban areas and panchayats in rural areas.

Two years after their services were merged with the School Education Department, teachers in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda district have been assured of an additional increment if they had opted for sterilisation in the past.

According to a circular issued by District Education Officer S Raghvanshi on Thursday, teachers (“adhyapak”) who had opted for sterilisation before June 16, 2006, would get the additional increment from that date and the rest from the date they opted for sterilisation. Adhyapaks were teachers recruited by civic bodies in urban areas and panchayats in rural areas. After years of protests, they were absorbed in government services by creating a special cadre, and their services were brought under the control of the School Education Department.

The DEO issued the circular in response to a memorandum by the Azad Adhyapak Shikshak Sangh, MP. Among its various demands, the organisation had demanded that they be given the benefit meant for other teachers who opted for sterilisation. Raghvanshi, who issued the circular, did not respond to calls.

